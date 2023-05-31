WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey will be staying at Purdue for another season.

In a tweet sent around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the 2023 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year said “Run it back” with a looping emoji and a gif video from the 2013 movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”. In the scene the video is taken from, Leonardo DiCaprio says “I’m not f***ing leaving.”

This, we can only assume, indicates that the 7’4″ Canadian will be returning to Purdue University for another season of men’s college basketball.

Minutes later, Purdue’s official men’s basketball Twitter account confirmed these suspicions.

“The jersey is back on the rack,” the Tweet read. “One more year with @Zach_Edey.”

Edey’s return to West Lafayette for another season likely makes the Boilermakers early 2024 title contenders as he was crowned the top player in NCAA basketball last season.

The Purdue center averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Boilermakers last season.

With the 2023 NBA Draft rapidly approaching, Edey had until midnight on Thursday to withdraw and announce his return to Purdue or fully commit to launching a potential NBA career.