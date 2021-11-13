NCAA football games to keep an eye out for

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, center celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run with Braden Lenzy (0) and Kevin Austin Jr. (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP / WEHT) — Here are the games you should be watching today.

Georgia – Tennessee (LIVE NOW)

New Mexico [3 – 59] Alabama (FINAL)

Alabama dominated when it got going and gave some backups, like quarterback Paul Tyson, significant playing time. Tyson, the great-grandson of former Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, saw probably the most action of his career and completed 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards.

Oklahoma [14 – 27] Baylor (FINAL)

This was a huge win for the Bears under second-year coach Dave Aranda, and fittingly it was a standout defensive performance from the former defensive coordinator for LSU’s national championship two seasons ago. And it was a huge comeback after the letdown against the Horned Frogs, whose first-time starting quarterback Chandler Morris had 531 total yards.

Washington State – Oregon (LIVE 9:30 p.m.)

Purdue – Ohio State (LIVE NOW)

Notre Dame – Virginia (LIVE 6:30 p.m.)

Maryland – Michigan State (LIVE NOW)

Michigan [21 – 17] Penn State (FINAL)

The Wolverines started slow, picked up the pace and got big contributions on the defensive side to keep their Big Ten championship hopes alive. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, particularly were consistently disruptive.

TCU – Oklahoma State (LIVE 7:00 p.m.)