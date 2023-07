HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indianapolis Colts have unveiled a new alternate uniform for an October game.

This is the first time in Colts history they’ve worn a black helmet. A first-of-its-kind for the NFL, the Colts will wear a blue heathered style material for the uniform.

The team will wear the uniforms on the October 22nd game against the Browns. You can buy your own version of the new alternate jersey on the Colts website.