New baseball league finds home in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – While most sports are struggling to continue amid the pandemic, a new baseball league is hoping to make a splash in the Tri-State.

Liberation Professional Baseball League has planted its roots in Huntingburg, Indiana after searching for a usable venue. That led the group to historic League Stadium, which has already hosted the season-opener on Aug. 7.

The league features former affiliated and minor league players and coaching staff. It consists of four teams – the Baseball Resume Bandits, Indy Windstorm, Indiana Barn Owls and California Dogecoin. Best of all, Liberation will allow fans at games, and will enforce proper distancing measures to ensure safe fun for fans of all ages.

“Some of those awesome things, that are great about sports, that’s what we’re able to provide,” said Liberation player Kevin Connolly. “We’re doing it in a very safe and cautious manner to ensure that, hey, you’re going to be able to enjoy baseball and have a safe night with your family, but at the same time you’re not going to have to worry about contracting this virus.”

League owner Brian Williams said the opportunity to host live sports with fans in attendance helps set the league apart.

“The MLB, right now, they don’t have live games,” Williams said. “There’s only a few situations like this in the United States. This is one of only probably five or six spots where people are playing at the professional level to have live games, so it’s definitely very special.”

The league’s season runs from August until late October.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)