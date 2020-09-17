New college basketball start dates forces Aces to adjust non-conference schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The college basketball season will officially begin on November 25th.

The new date has forced the University of Evansville to adjust the men’s basketball non-conference schedule.

UE will now have to cancel or reschedule 4 games. The Aces were supposed to play Purdue, Ball State, Belmont and Southeast Missouri before the 25th.

An Evansville spokesman says the new schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)