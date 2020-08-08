New Colts DL DeForest Buckner will be well prepared for the AFC South

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 16: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a sack of Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – After spending the last four years in the NFC West, former 49er DeForest Buckner is well versed in the tendencies of his old division rivals.

A move to the Colts this offseason means he’ll have to get used to the AFC South.

“Constantly throughout the offseason, I’ve been on the iPad watching some games from last year,” explains Buckner, “especially against division rivals – Tennessee, Jacksonville, Houston and things like that.”

Outside of that extra time studying up, Buckner has a good chunk of experience against teams on the Colts’ 2020 schedule already anyway.

“We play some of the same opponents I played last year,” he points out. “Pittsburgh, Baltimore, the Bengals and Cleveland. I have film on myself going against those teams last year as well. It’s just things that you constantly have to do on your down time, watching film, studying your opponent and also other quarterbacks.”

The quarterbacks the Colts take on twice this season as division rivals all have a reputation as mobile quarterbacks, a fact not lost on Buckner.

“I mean coming from the NFC West, you’ve got mobile quarterbacks like Russell Wilson (and) Kyler Murray,” he says. “Coming into this conference with guys like Deshaun Watson, who is also a really good mobile quarterback – kind of coming into the same situation I guess.”

The Colts continue to be limited to Strength and Conditioning drills and walkthroughs at training camp until next Wednesday, when practice in helmets is first allowed.