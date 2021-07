DENVER, CO. (WEHT) Castle graduate Zach Messinger has been drafted by the New York Yankees.

The Yankees selected Messinger in the 13th round of the MLB Draft.

Messinger just finished his junior season at Virginia. The 6’6 right-handed pitcher went 3-2 with a 4.89 earned run avaerage.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2021)