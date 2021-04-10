Newburgh Junior Baseball opens 75th season

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – For many kids around the Tri-State, baseball season was one of the many past times they didn’t get to experience last year.

The Newburgh Junior Baseball League had its season cut short last year, but they returned this afternoon and celebrated a major milestone.

The league celebrated its 75th year of existence with opening day today. More than 600 kids have signed up to play for the Newburgh Junior League this year. While things are a bit different this season with the pandemic, and teams are just happy to be able to play baseball again.

“It just felt good to get out and play baseball again,” said NJBL communications director Mike Baggett. “We know a lot more about COVID. We’re still taking the COVID precautions and everything, but we don’t feel scared of the virus anymore. It’s good to get out and play baseball, and not have to worry about anything else.”

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)