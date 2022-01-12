Night of Memories event in Evansville on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The annual Night of Memories is set to take place this weekend on January 15 at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Hosted by the Tri-State Hot Stove League, the proceeds will go towards several community programs supported by the league.

Many pieces of memorabilia autographed by Tri-State athletes will be up for auction and fans will have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with some of their favorites.

Tickets can be purchased here, where you can also find the schedule for the event.