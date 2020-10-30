No. 1 Memorial gearing up for state championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial’s boys soccer team is no stranger to the IHSAA 2A state championship game, and this week they’ll get yet another shot at the title.

The No. 1 Tigers (17-3) are looking to win their fourth state championship in five years as they take on Fort Wayne Canterbury (13-5-6) on Friday.

After claiming a 4-3 overtime win over No. 2 Guerin Catholic in the semi-state championship last week, the Tigers will try and make history once again. For the team’s seniors, another title would mean their third in four years with the program.

“It means a lot to me, especially my senior year, to go out with a state championship,” said senior midfielder Garland Hall. “To win it with my senior class and these guys would be great.”

“For these guys, this is three out of four years going to state, so it would be awesome to go out and get another one,” said senior midfielder Isaac Bennett.

Still, Memorial coach Bill Vieth said another championship is hardly a foregone conclusion.

“Part of why they’ve continued to work hard is because they’ve wanted a chance at it, and you know we’ve told them that hard work doesn’t guarantee success, but it guarantees a chance of success,” Vieth said. “And they’ve done the work.”

Vieth and the Tigers will kick things off against Canterbury at Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield, Indiana on Friday.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)