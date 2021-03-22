North eager to begin baseball season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This time last year, the pandemic forced the IHSAA to cancel the spring baseball season. However, after a long layoff, we are all systems go for the 2021 baseball season.

For teams like the North Huskies, that return couldn’t come soon enough. The Huskies will enter this season with some high expectations.

Despite losing seven seniors from last year’s team, the Huskies are ranked ninth in 4A in the IHSBCA preseason poll. They’ll return six seniors on a team that finished with a 17-11 record in 2019, ultimately losing in the 4A sectional semi-finals to Reitz.

North Head Coach Jeremy Jones said his team spent last year playing summer ball and going through workouts, but they’re more than ready for the real thing.

“Our guys got a lot of reps in during the summer time,” Jones said. “They came back hungry in the fall; we had a great workout. Then we had a little break in December and January. Our guys are just anxious. They just want to play. That’s kind of where we’re at right now. You can really only practice so much. You need those games to kind of figure out what you need to work on.”

After seeing their senior teammates deprived of their final season last year, the Huskies aren’t taking this season for granted, and are eager to get their first game under them.



“You never know, nothing is guaranteed,” said junior infielder Cameron Decker. “We saw that last year. So, we’re really anxious to get back to it.”



“I haven’t ever seen anything like this,” said senior outfielder Ty Rumsey. “It’s insane because everyone is just itching to play. We all want three games a week right now, and we can’t, but it’s coming.”

And it’s coming very soon. North will begin its season at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at Memorial.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)