North girls golf celebrates another state championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The North girls golf team celebrated another state championship on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team celebrated with a Facebook Live broadcast in an empty gym.

It’s the 5th state championship in the last 7 years for the Lady Huskies.

Head coach Ken Wempe says, “I think what’s most important to me was the way the girls’ work ethic was this year. How hard they worked and how much they wanted to do the job they did on Friday and Saturday. And when you start thinking about the pressure and the toughness and being ranked number 1 after the 4th week and all those things, it’s a tremendous accomplishment.”

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)