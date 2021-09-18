North girls golf wins 10th straight sectional championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another year, another sectional championship for North’s girls golf team.

The Lady Huskies captured their 10th straight sectional title on Saturday, shooting a sectional record low 274. North has now won a sectional 12 of the last 13 years. Castle clocked in at second with a team score of 290. Mater Dei finished third at 365.

In spite of the perennial success, North head coach Ken Wempe said the thrill of victory doesn’t get old. He credited the Huskies’ senior class with elevating the program to new heights.

“What it means to me is how much these freshman, now seniors, have put into the program, and buying into what we’re doing,” he said. “Of course, they came in after some others that were pretty special, too. This group of seniors is just unbelievable. It’s just awesome, and I’m so proud and happy for them.”

Chloe Johnson was the individual medalist on Saturday, shooting a sectional record 63 (-7) to power her team to victory. The senior is hoping the best is yet to come as the Huskies advance to regionals.

“It’s awesome, and I think it’s good for the school and it’s good for us,” Johnson said. “Especially just to keep the legacy going on. I hope that the North girls golf legacy will continue.”