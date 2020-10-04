North girls golf wins fifth state championship

CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT) – The North Huskies girls golf team are state champions once more.

Following a second-place finish in last year’s IHSAA girls golf state championship, North rallied to earn their fifth state title in seven years.

The team tallied a two-day total of 625, outlasting Homestead – last year’s state champion – by three strokes in Saturday’s win at Prairie View Golf Club.

Carmel rounded out the top three with a 635, while Castle cemented a 10th-place finish after carding 717.

North’s Chloe Johnson fueled the Huskies to the contested win, shooting 3-over, good for a team-high third place. Destynie Sheridan pitched in a T-7 finish after shooting 10-over.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

