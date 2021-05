EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After over 600 days, the Evansville Otters are back playing regular season Frontier League baseball in front of fans.

Nearly a year after the 2020 season was officially canceled, the Otters welcomed fans back for their opener against Equipe Quebec Saturday. Otters General Manager Travis Painter says the organization is just as excited to have the fans back as they are, adding the team has plenty of in-game and postgame experiences coming up this season, including six fireworks shows.