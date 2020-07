POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) North Posey has hired Rusty Seymour to be the new boy’s basketball head coach.

He is a 2000 North Posey grad who was an assistant under former head coach Heath Howington.

Seymour also spent two seasons as New Harmony’s head coach, going 18 and 27.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)