Off the Gridiron: The 12th Man

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – July 10 was a night the Owensboro Catholic football team will never forget.

It’s the night senior lineman Logan Davis tragically passed away in a car accident. That night, the Aces lost not only their teammate, but their brother.



“It was the worst day of my life,” said Davis’ best friend Clayton Lewis. “I still remember that day and every detail. So sad. It’s been hard. We’re still trying to get through it together.”

“There’s no words to describe that feeling,” said Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris. “It’s like losing a son. It’s the coach’s worst nightmare.”

At six feet, three inches and 320 pounds, Davis was poised for a breakout senior year. But despite his size, Davis’ teammates remember him as a gentle giant – a selfless leader whose passion for Christ was unmistakable.

“His name at football was preacher because he truly was a preacher,” said Lewis. “He always wore his cross and his scapular. He was just so strong in his faith. I have no doubt in my mind where he’s at right now; up there with God.”



“He would knock someone to the ground and then pick them right back up,” said Aces’ kicker Luke Payne. “He’d probably give them a little pat on the helmet and tell them to do better next time and keep on trying their best.”

“He loved the Lord with all his heart, all his mind and all his soul, and he proved that through his daily actions,” said Morris. “Logan would come to me daily, you know, ‘Coach, you doing alright?’ And I never thought one time it was out of habit. Logan would come to me and want to know if I was doing alright, and he meant it.”

The loss shook the Owensboro community, but the Aces called a team meeting in the days after Davis’ death.

“We came together and had a team meeting, and decided that Logan would want us to move on and to be able to play as a team. I think he’s proud of what he’s seeing out of us.”

Owensboro Catholic dedicated their season to Davis. The reminders of their teammate loom everywhere – from the locker room to the football field.

Every coach dons a mask emblazoned with his number, 68. Every player’s helmet is adorned with a 68 sticker, and at every Aces home game, Owensboro Catholic holds a 68-second moment of silence.

“Before every game on my wrist I write ‘Long Live 68.’ And before every game, I go and take a moment by myself and pray for him, talk about him, think about him.”

Davis’ old locker remains untouched, and his name plate lies on the door. Before every game, his Aces teammates slap Davis’ name in remembrance.

And although Friday night’s will never be the same, they know Davis is cheering them on from above – ready to deliver a pancake block from the clouds.

Or, as Lewis puts it:



“I think that he’s our 12th man. He’s out there with us.”