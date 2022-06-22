BUDAPEST, Hungary (WEHT) — Evansville native Lilly King swimming once again on world stage.

The Olympic champion is swimming this week in the world championship in Budapest, Hungary.

King swam early Wednesday morning in the women’s 200 meter breaststroke.

King finished first with a time of 2:24:46.

She now advances to the semi-finals which will be held later Wednesday.

King’s former I.U. coach Ray Looze says she is not fully healthy.

Looze says she is only performing at 80 percent.

He did not specifically mention what the health issue is for King.

King failed to medal Monday in the 100 meter breast stroke.

She did take home the gold Tuesday in the 400 mixed medley.

King will also swim in the women’s 50 meter breaststroke Friday.