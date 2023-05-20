HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters hit back-to-back home runs twice, propelling them to a 10-3 win over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles on Friday night at Bosse Field.

Jeffrey Baez led the charge with two home runs and four RBIs.

Baez and Kona Quiggle went back-to-back in the first inning to give Evansville the early lead, Baez with a two-run homer and Quiggle with a solo shot on the very next pitch.

The seventh inning would provide the second round of back-to-backers. Dakota Phillips with a solo blast with Baez following with his second of the night.

Justin Watland got the W on the mound. He scattered three runs and eight hits over six innings while striking out ten.

Evansville’s offense had a productive night overall, totaling 12 hits. Baez had an RBI single in the third inning and Phillips had an RBI double in the fifth. Phillips would cap a three hit, four RBI night with a base hit, scoring two in the eighth.

Jomar Reyes had a multi-hit game of his own while Noah Myers extended his hitting streak to seven games, dating back to opening day.

Evansville’s bullpen extended their scoreless streak to six games. They have not allowed a run in the last 24.1 innings, dating back to opening day. Overall, the ‘pen has allowed one run in 26.1 innings this season.

The Otters are back at Bosse Field Saturday night. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.