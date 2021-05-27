Otters announce annual Jacob’s Village game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters’ partnership with Evansville-based non-profit Jacob’s Village will be renewed this year with a benefit game on July 1.

The 16-year partnership has raised more than $200,000 for Jacob’s Village to help people with disabilities. This year’s game will give fans the opportunity to help even more.

Normally held as an exhibition game, this year’s game will be during the regular season, allowing fans to enjoy fireworks, live music, free popcorn and clowns.

“It’s definitely something that we pride ourselves on, being able to help give back to the community, and giving back to organizations like Jacob’s Village,” said Otters’ general manager Travis Painter. “We take a lot of pride in those types of things.”

Jacob’s Village representatives announced the game on Thursday, thanking the team for their commitment to the cause.

“Things come and go in the community, but to have a partnership that’s lasted for this long and raised this much money with the community is just really awesome,” said Chad Grunow, founding member of Jacob’s Village.

A percentage of ticket sales will benefit Jacob’s Village, as well as 100 percent of game sponsorships. Tickets are available at Ritzy’s locations, Bosse Field and Jacob’s Village.

(This story was originally published on May 27, 2021)