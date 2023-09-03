HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Frontier League announced on Sunday that Evansville Otters outfielder Noah Myers has been named their Rookie of the Year.

With a team-best .320 batting average, Myers has been an all-around offensive threat. He’s scored 84 runs on the year, tied for third-best in the League and the most runs in Evansville single-season history.

Myers ranks in the League’s top 10 in numerous offensive categories, highlighted by a .436 OBP, 112 hits, 44 extra base hits, 63 walks, 195 total bases and 39 stolen bases. He is one of only three players in the League with at least 30 stolen bases and 15 home runs. His 39 stolen bases is the third most in an Evansville single-season.

He was named a Frontier League Midseason All-Star and appeared in the outfield throwing competition as part of the League’s all-star game festivities. He was the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of August 15th with a .455 batting average, 10 runs and 11 RBIs over six games, which included an historic game on August 17th at Florence when he totaled 7 RBIs.

A native of Tilbury, Ontario, Myers started his collegiate career at Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois before playing two years at South Carolina and finishing his collegiate career in 2022 at USC Upstate.

Myers is the fourth Otter in franchise history to be named Frontier League Rookie of the Year.