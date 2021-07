PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Following a week of food, rides, shows, and county pride, the Gibson County Fair wrapped up Sunday night.

But there was a new addition to the usual county fair offerings this year: a COVID-19 vaccination site. Fair organizer Charlie Woodruff says the Indiana State Department of Health called the fair to see if they could bring a mobile vaccination site to the fair. Woodruff says they were more than happy to bring the site to the fair, hosting it outside the Toyota Events Center on the fairgrounds.