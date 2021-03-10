Out of 291 cities, Evansville ranks near the bottom of ‘Best cities for college basketball’

All eyes will be on Indiana when it comes to the scaled-down 2021 NCAA tournament. So WalletHub decided to crunch the numbers to see which cities are the best for college basketball.

WalletHub used nine key metrics to rank 291 U.S. cities; rankings like numbers of teams per city and their winning percentages, stadium capacity, social-media engagement and ticket prices.

Durham, North Carolina, home of the Duke Blue Devils, took the top overall spot. Lexington and UK placed second.

The first Indiana city is Bloomington at #13, then West Lafayette at #40. Indy came in much lower at #234. And Evansville ranked at #284. That’s out of 291 cities.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)