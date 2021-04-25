OVC Tennis Championships conclude in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The OVC crowned new men’s and women’s tennis champions on Sunday at Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville.

Belmont’s men’s tennis team defeated Tennessee Tech 4-1 to claim the OVC Championship. On the women’s side, it was Austin Peay handling Southeast Missouri State 4-3 to clinch its second-straight title.

This year marked the first time Evansville hosted the OVC Championships. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

