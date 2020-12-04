Owensboro Catholic preparing for 2A quarterfinal against Murray

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friday night Owensboro Catholic will be trying to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010. The only thing standing in their way: the Murray Tigers.



If that matchup sounds familiar, that’s because it is. The two teams have met in the postseason in nine of the last 10 seasons. Most recently, Murray took down the Aces 41-32 in 2018.

This time around, both teams are 7-3 and both are heavily reliant on their running game. And although the Aces haven’t managed to escape the third round in 10 years, they’re confident this year could be different.

“Our physicality is up there with any team in the state, so I think if we can do our job on offense and defense then we’ll be ready,” said wide receiver Braden Mundy.



“Murray is an experienced team. I think 17 or 18 seniors, and they’re all playing,” said head coach Jason Morris. “Really big and physical up front. They’ve got big skill kids. Just a really solid football team, and we know what to expect going in. We feel like we’re battle tested with the schedule we played.”

The Aces and Tigers will kick-off the 2A quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.