OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s unbeaten season continued Friday night when it took down Graves County 28-21 in the second round in the KHSAA 5A state playoffs.

The Red Devils’ win over the Eagles is their smallest margin of victory all season. They’ll now advance to take on Fairdale in the quarterfinals next Friday.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 27, 2020)