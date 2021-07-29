Owensboro Eastern All-Stars to compete in Cal Ripken World Series

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Eastern All-Stars will soon be headed where no team before them has gone before.

The 12U baseball team will be headed to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Aug. 7 to compete in the Cal Ripken World Series. It’s a feat no other team in the program’s history has accomplished, so the team is anxious to make their debut.

“It’s very special because I play two leagues, and our last one didn’t make it, and this league did,” said Eastern player Alex Hood. “It’s very special. It’s my first time ever making it.”



“I’m excited to just be there and be able to say that I played in a World Series,” said player Gunnar Hendricks. “Hopefully, we can bring back a win. If not, it’s still going to be a great accomplishment to be the only Owensboro Eastern All-Star team to make it all the way.”

The team won the Ohio Valley Regionals last weekend to punch their ticket to the World Series.

Owensboro Eastern will be at Friday after Five tomorrow to hold a fundraiser to help offset trip expenses.