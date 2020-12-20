Owensboro falls to Bowling Green in 5A State Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s spectacular undefeated season came to an end on Saturday in the 5A State Championship game.

The Red Devils fell to Bowling Green 17-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Purples claimed their seventh state title in school history.

“It’s tough,” said Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin. “But when we get some distance from this, I know that these guys are going to look back on this experience and this season – which was in jeopardy from the very beginning of maybe not even happening – and be very proud of what they accomplished. Even though we came up a little short of our ultimate goal tonight. Losing is always tough when you lose the last game of the year and the season’s over.”

Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 279 yards and a touchdown, but two interceptions proved costly in the low-scoring affair.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 19, 2020)