Owensboro line judge hit by Novak Djokovic tennis ball at US Open

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro resident Laura Clark was accidently hit by Novak Djokovic’s errant tennis ball on Sunday while working as a line judge at the U.S. Open.

In a show of frustration after losing a point in his match, Djokovic forcefully hit a ball behind him, where it accidentally hit Clark in the throat, causing her to fall to the ground.

Djokovic, who was the heavy favorite to win the Open, was defaulted for making contact with the official. He later issued a statement on his Facebook page apologizing for the incident.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” Djokovic wrote. “I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the US Open Tennis Championships and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.”