Owensboro meets old rival in 5A championship game

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) When Owensboro kicks off the 5A championship game in Lexington on Saturday, the Red Devils will see an old rival on the opposite sidelines.

Owensboro will once again face Bowling Green.

The Red Devils and Purples rivalry dates all the way back to 1932. It’s become one of the best rivalry games in the state.

Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin wants his team to forget about the rivalry and what’s at stake. Fallin says, “We just have to talk about living in the moment and staying in the moment. We have to prepare, it’s critical we get a good week of practice and keeping them cognizant. Because most of us as a staff have coached in a state championship game before and its easy to get in that venue, the bright lights and big stage kind of take over and you lose focus. So we want our kids to be prepared and tune out all that distractions and noise and know that inside all that, its still just a football game and we need to go up there and play our best.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 14, 2020)