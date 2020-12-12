Owensboro outlasts Frederick Douglass to advance to 5A State Championship

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Last season, it was Owensboro watching as Frederick Douglass punched its ticket to the 5A State Championship when the two met in the 2019 semifinals. This year, Owensboro had other plans.

The Red Devils pulled off a miraculous 28-27 win over the Broncos. But when Frederick Douglass attempted a 27-yard field goal with less than 30 seconds left, it was hardly a sure thing. But a missed field goal allowed Owensboro to hang on, avenging a 28-17 loss to the Broncos last season.

Frederick Douglass took the lead late on a 29-yard touchdown from Dekel Crowdus which gave them a 27-21 lead, despite a missed extra point. However, Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt led the ensuing drive that led to a late touchdown by Ethan Avery that gave the Red Devils a one-point lead.

Owensboro will now take on Bowling Green in the 5A State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Kroger Field.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)