Owensboro’s 5A regional championship cancelled after positive COVID-19 case

Owensboro football team will not play Friday’s 5A championship game after a Fairdale player tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Thursday.

The cancellation forces Fairdale to forfeit their season, allowing the Red Devils to advance to the 5A semifinals on Dec. 11.

While the situation was unfortunate, Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said his team his happy to still be playing.

“Our thoughts go out to coach (Louis) Dover and his team,” said Fallin. “It’s unfortunate, first of all for their health and safety, but also because those kids have worked hard to have the opportunity to play in a region final, and they’re not going to get to do that. But that’s the reality of the situation we’re in, and we’re moving forward. We’re going to be playing in the state semifinals next week at home, and we’ve earned that. It’s been a long season, and we’ve won 10 ball games. We’re undefeated at this point, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”



The Red Devils will play either Bowling Green, North Bullitt or Frederick Douglass in the semifinals next week.