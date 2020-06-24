Pacers guard, Malcom Brogdon, tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Pacers guard, Malcom Brogdon, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pacers issued his statement on Twitter on and their website.

Brogdon has played in 48 games for the Pacers in the 2019-20 season, averaging 16 points per game.

This season marks his first with the Pacers. He spent the previous three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)