Paige Miller signs with Cincinnati despite not playing high school soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Paige Miller has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at the University of Cincinnati.

The Signature School senior received a scholarship offer from the Bearcats despite never playing soccer at the high school level.

Signature School doesn’t have a soccer team, so Miller has been playing with FC Pride, an elite travel club based in Indianapolis.

Miller says, “”It’s official. It’s real. I’m a Division 1 athlete after today. It’s really amazing, but it’s also humbling to know that all the work you put in, it really can lead to something great. And I’m just super, super excited.”

(This story was originally published on November 12, 2020)