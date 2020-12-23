Parents sue Gov. Pritzker, IHSA over winter sports ban

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO (WGN) — The parents of four Illinois high school athletes have filed a lawsuit to overturn the states ban on winter sports.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the lawsuit accuses Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association of violating their kids’ rights under the states constitution.

The plaintiffs say their children are suffereing from social isolation and from not being able to meet with college recruiters. One of the plaintiffs blames her son’s suicide in part of the sports ban.

Neither the governor or IHSA have commented on the lawsuit.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)