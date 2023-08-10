HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Screaming Eagles midfielder Peyton Murphy has been named to the 2023 OVC soccer preseason players to watch list.

The sophomore had a strong freshman campaign last season, leading her team in goals and points. Both of which were third in the conference.

Last year, Murphy was named to the OVC all-newcomer team.

This year, USI women’s soccer is projected to finish 7th in the OVC.

USI will play its 2023 regular season opener on the road at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) on August 17. The Screaming Eagles will host their home opener at Strassweg Field on August 20 against the University of North Alabama. The first OVC contest of 2023 is September 21, when the Screaming Eagles travel to Little Rock.