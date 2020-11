NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears meet Sunday in Nashville with both teams looking to end a two game losing streak.

After starting the season 5-0 the Titans lost to the Steelers at Nissan Stadium and then last week in Cincinnati. In those two losses the Titans have defense has had some significant struggles especially on third down. Teams are converting over 61% of the time against the Titans and that is a number that has to go down against a struggling Bears offense.