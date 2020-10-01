Pierre wins Week #6 HTF MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After jumping out to a meager 1-4 start, Mater Dei came into last Friday’s game desperate for a win.

A matchup with the undefeated North Huskies didn’t bode well for the fledgling Wildcats. Yet, when it mattered most, running back Joey Pierre rose to the occasion.

The sophomore defied his age on Friday night, running for 194 yards and scoring two touchdowns to guide Mater Dei to a monumental upset in a 29-14 win.

Pierre’s prolific showing against the Huskies breathed new life into this Wildcats team, and serves as a testament to why he received more than 70 percent of the votes in this week’s poll, winning the Week #6 Home Team Friday MVP.



“It’s a big deal to me; I mean, it’s a big deal to our whole team,” Pierre said of the honor. “It shows that we can do it, and we have the capability to do it. It’s a big step for us. It’s just a great feeling.”

Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel credited the Wildcats’ offensive line for enabling Pierre to be so effective against the Huskies.

“He’ll be the first to say, his line grew up and gave him opportunity, and he took advantage,” Goebel said. “So, it’s a team concept – the line blocks and the ball carrier carries. And Joe certainly carried well Friday night.”

With a big momentum booster under their belts, the Mater Dei Wildcats will look to keep things rolling when they host Bosse on Friday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)