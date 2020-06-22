Pocket City Basketball holds summer league at Evansville Basketball Academy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) High school basketball teams across the Tri-State are still not allowed to hold official practices.

That doesn’t mean the players are without options.

A local AAU program is holding a summer league at Evansville Basketball Academy. Nearly 200 players are participating in the Pocket City summer league. The league features 22 teams, including 5 local high school exclusive teams.

Pocket City owner N.D. Kendrick says, “It was important to get something together. We really didn’t know what avenue we wanted to push but when Phil Kessler with the EBA contacted us we knew we had to try something. Safety is of the utmost importance right now. At the end of the day we still want to have the kids compete and play at a high level, but we are sanitizing everything that we can. We are making kids and parents wash their hands when they come in the gym. We are following every single safety protocol that we could.”

The league runs through July 19th.

