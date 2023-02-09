NEXSTAR (WEHT) — Whether you are going out or staying home for Super Bowl LVII, local police departments across the country are urging you to make safety your #1 priority.

Illinois State Police remind football fans to stay safe with this memorable slogan — Fly like an Eagle and make a sober ride home the Chief goal of this year’s Super Bowl.

Before your party or the big game starts, police say it is important to designate a sober driver or make plans to receive a safe ride home.

“Impaired driving is always preventable by simply choosing the right play ahead of time or calling an audible and handing off your keys,” says Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s Bureau Chief of Safety Programs and Engineering.

Officers outline these things to keep in mind if you are attending a Super Bowl party:

Designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan to use your community’s sober ride program, call a cab or your favorite ride-sharing service.

Don’t let friends and family members drive impaired. Help them get home safely.

Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

On the other hand, here are several tips if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party: