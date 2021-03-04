Princeton begins sectional play Friday night

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – After an impressive 12-4 season that saw Princeton capture a share of the PAC Championship, the Tigers will attempt to carry that momentum into the post-season.

Princeton has won its last six games, and will meet Sullivan in the 3A Sectional semi-finals on Friday. The Tigers will be looking to win their second sectional title in three seasons. Despite that history, senior forward Rhett Thompson said his team is still overlooked.

“The whole season this year, and even last year, a lot of people don’t like to talk about the Tigers, and a lot of people don’t like to give us respect,” Thompson said. “So, we’ve always played with a chip on our shoulder. I think that’s helped a lot.”

Respected or not, senior guard Jurrien Ballard said his team is laser focused headed into Friday’s semi-final.

“Everyone’s been more focused, locked in the past few games,” Ballard said. “We know that we’ve been preparing for this since the beginning of the year.”

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)