Professional fastpitch softball series coming to Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Sports Corp is bringing professional fastpitch softball to Evansville this summer. The USSSA Pride professional fastpitch softball team will hold a two-game showcase series against Team Florida at Bosse Field on July 13-14. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

The series will be held in conjunction with the USSSA Youth Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals, which will be held all over the Tri-State region. More than 230 youth softball teams are already signed up to participate in the youth national event. In addition to the two-game series against Team Florida, the USSSA Pride will participate in the youth nationals by helping with a skills clinic and welcoming the teams to Evansville. Those activities are only available to youth teams competing in the national event.

Tickets are now available online here. All tickets purchased online in advance will be $10. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $15.

To learn more about the USSSA Pride, visit their website here.