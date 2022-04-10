WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – New renovations are coming for Purdue athletics facilities, potentially starting as soon as Fall 2022.

The Purdue website reads:

“* Ross-Ade Stadium – renovate approximately 9,300 gross square feet of existing space and add over 18,000 gross square feet of space in and adjacent to the football stadium. Renovations will include construction of a tunnel and players entrance from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to Rohrman Field, conversion of the existing Purdue Team Store into a student-athlete dining facility and construction of a concourse connector and additional seating in the south end zone. Work is scheduled to begin in November and be completed in August 2023. The estimated total project cost is $45.4 million and will be paid from gift funds.

* Mackey Arena – renovate approximately 12,500 gross square feet of men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms and player lounges and the John Wooden Club on the Event Level. Renovations will focus on updating and modernizing the layouts, technology, finishes and furnishings in all three spaces. Work is scheduled to begin in March 2023 and be completed in September 2023. The estimated total project cost is $6.7 million and will be paid from gift funds.

Trustees also agreed to a contract extension for football head coach Jeff Brohm through the 2027 season. In five seasons at the helm, Brohm has led Purdue to three bowl games. The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season that was capped with a 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.”