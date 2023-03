COLUMBUS (WEHT) — In a bracket busting upset, Purdue took a Round 1 loss against Farleigh Dickinson Knights. The final score was 63 – 58.

This is only the second time a 16 seed has taken down a 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Purdue had just come off winning the Big 10 Championship Tournament against Penn State.

The Boilermakers finish their season with an overall record of 29-6. FDU will move on to play the winner of Memphis and Florida Atlantic.