Ravens rally to beat Colts 31-25 in overtime

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Lamar Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a five-yard touchdown to complete a furious rally as the Ravens beat the Colts 31 to 25 in overtime in Baltimore on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens scored two touchdowns and converted two two-point attempts in the fourth quarter and Rodrigo Blankenship, who was dealing with a hip issue, missed a 47-yard field goal to force the overtime.

Blankenship also had a 37-yard attempt blocked that would have put the Colts up two scores with just over five minutes to go in the game.

It’s the first time the Colts have blown a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter since they moved to Indianapolis.

The Colts were in control for most of the game, taking the lead just two minutes in when Wentz connected with Taylor on a screen pass and the running back took it 76-yards for a touchdown.

A strange sequence ended the first half. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez missed a 42-yard field goal with running back Nyheim Hines holding. A defensive offsides penalty on the Ravens nullified the play and regular kicker Blankenship made a 37-yarder to put the Colts up 10-3 at halftime.

The Colts extended their lead a minute into the second half on a big-time play from Michael Pittman Jr. The 6-4 wide receiver made a tough catch with a defender draped all over him, then muscled his way into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown and 16-3 lead.

The Ravens were driving in for a score to cut it to a one possession game when Julian Blackmon forced a Jackson fumble. Darius Leonard recovered and lateralled to Isaiah Rodgers, who returned it for a TD. The refs ruled it was an illegal forward pass, but the Colts would still score on a four-yard Taylor run to go up 22-9.

Carson Wentz threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns, while Jonathan Taylor had 169 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

The loss drops the Colts record to 1-4 as they return home next week after three straight road games to host the 1-4 Texans Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.