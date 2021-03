PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) - After an impressive 12-4 season that saw Princeton capture a share of the PAC Championship, the Tigers will attempt to carry that momentum into the post-season.

Princeton has won its last six games, and will meet Sullivan in the 3A Sectional semi-finals on Friday. The Tigers will be looking to win their second sectional title in three seasons. Despite that history, senior forward Rhett Thompson said his team is still overlooked.