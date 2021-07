EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rebecca Marino defeated No. 1 Mayo Hibi on Sunday to win the Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic singles title.

The No. 4 seed pulled off the upset over Hibi, winning in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-0). Marino, 30, is a Canadian tennis player that has been ranked as high as No. 38 in the WTA singles ranking.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2021)