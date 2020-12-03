Red Devils ready for “battle of unbeatens” in 5A quarterfinals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The Owensboro Red Devils are still alive and well in the KHSAA playoffs.

They will have their hands full Friday night.

Owensboro will put it’s perfect record on the line against undefeated Fairdale in the 5A quarterfinals.

Owensboro is 10-0 and the top seed in the 5A playoffs. Head coach Jay Fallin says it’s special to still be playing football in December. Fallin tells Eyewitness News, “It’s always fun to be playing in the 3rd round and the state quarterfinals and to have the opportunity to play in the semifinals. The excitement and enthusiasm are there. We are at the point of the year now when you are cold to practice. We tell the guys, everybody endures the heat to practice in the summer but you have to earn the right to play in the cold. And that makes us realize how fortunate we are to still be out here playing.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 2, 2020)