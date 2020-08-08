Reich pleased with start of Colts training camp

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts watches his team warm up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The first few days of training camp have been a positive experience for the Colts.

“It’s good to see the guys out on the field and in meetings face-to-face,” says head coach Frank Reich. “It’s been good. Guys have been strong in workouts.”

This phase of training camp limits NFL teams to simple strength and conditioning training and limited walkthroughs, no full practice.

“In some ways our workouts have been better than ever,” Reich states, “because we’re splitting them up into smaller groups to keep the social distancing, so really a lot of good attention there for each player. Just tweaking the schedule so that you can do that.”

The activity is far less than coaches are used to this time of year, but you work with what you get.

“You just had to be creative and make the most of it, and it’s worked out well,” adds Reich. “Worked out a couple kinks there and feel good.”

The walkthrough portion of team activity is football at its simplest form: Line up properly, take or fake a snap, and then move slowly through different plays.

“We had good install meetings with the guys,” continues Reich. “There is good energy in the meetings, then we get walkthrough. We’re in a stage right now where the rules are we get 60 minutes of walkthrough. Our coaches are doing a great job of really maximizing that 60 minutes – very efficient. Players are doing a good job. It’s just walk-thru, in the NFL that means a really light jog, but it’s been good, productive. It’s been great to see everybody back there on the field.”

The Colts will move on to the next phase of training camp next week, as the NFL allows practices in helmets next Wednesday.