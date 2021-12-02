Reitz basketball gearing up for season opener against Vincennes Lincoln

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Reitz Panthers are set to take on Vincennes Lincoln in at second day of the United Bank River City Showcase. Last year, Reitz defeated Lincoln in their season opener 78 to 48. This year’s squad says the leadership from the upperclassmen has helped the team mesh well and be prepared to take on anyone.

“I feel like we’ve got a good core group back,” said head coach Mike Adams. “And we’ve got some young guys that are fitting in well. As I said with the summers open, we feel like we were able to get a lot done in June and we’re ready to get started.”

“I think we just want to show the city that we’re still good,” said senior Gavin Schippert. “We may have lost a lot of seniors, but I still think that we have a very elite team and I think we have a chance to win Sectionals again.”

“I’m feeling very confident,” said junior Isaac Higgs. “I like the group we’ve got. We’re a tight bunch, we like playing with each other, we get along great. You won’t find a group in Evansville that’s as talented as us.”

Reitz plays Vincennes Lincoln at 5pm on December 3 at USI’s Screaming Eagles Arena.